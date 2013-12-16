* Environmentalists and industry welcome deal
* Step towards international agreement - Green Party
* Deal needs formal endorsement to become law
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 The European Union on Monday
reached a tentative deal on limiting the use in fridges and air
conditioners of fluorinated gases that have a global warming
potential thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide.
Two decades after international action led to the phasing
out of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the European
Commission last year proposed a law to eliminate the
climate-harming "F-gases" that replaced CFCs.
Under Monday's deal, the new rules introduce a cap to
achieve a 79 percent reduction by 2030 on the group of gases
known as hydroflurocarbons (HFCs).
The rules also include bans on the use of HFCs in new
equipment in some business sectors by 2022 and prevent their use
for servicing and maintainence of old equipment.
The agreement on Monday needs to be endorsed by EU diplomats
and then the European Parliament and EU ministers to become law,
EU officials said.
F-gases, used as coolants in air conditioning and in
domestic, supermarket and industrial refrigeration, were
introduced as a solution easily acceptable to industry because
their production chain resembled that for CFCs.
But their global-warming potential, up to 23,000 times more
than carbon dioxide, led the Commission to push for natural
non-synthetic alternatives such as ammonia or CO2, which can
have high cooling properties when used in refrigeration.
Environmental campaigners and Green politicians had tried to
get a more sweeping ban but said that the agreement still
represented progress.
From the European Parliament, Bas Eickhout, a member of the
Green Party, said that negotiations had produced "a classic
compromise".
He added that it is a step towards the greater prize of a
global deal and called on China and the United States to follow
the EU's lead.
The refridgeration, air-conditioning and heat pump industry,
represented by the European Partnership for Energy and the
Environment (EPEE), also welcomed the deal.
"The phase-down will steer innovation and help industry to
move towards alternative solutions in a safe and efficient way,"
Andrea Voigt, EPEE director general, said in a statement.
Provided the new rules are endorsed, they should become
applicable from 2015.
In contrast to a drop in other emissions, F-gases have risen
in the European Union by 60 percent since 1990. They leak into
the atmosphere from production plants and during the operation
and disposal of products and equipment that contain them.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Goodman)