* Spot commodity markets to come under EU abuse rules
* Whistleblowers to get reward if abuser fined
* Some high-frequency trading strategies banned
* Tougher fines, disgorgement outlined
By Huw Jones and John O'Donnell
LONDON/WROCLAW,Poland, Sept 14 European Union
supervisors will get new powers to probe trading systems on spot
commodity markets as part of wider efforts to curb price
manipulation, a draft EU document showed on Wednesday.
The bloc is beefing up eight-year old market abuse rules to
catch up with advances in technology, such as ultra-fast
high-frequency trading, and plug supervisory gaps that have
emerged.
The draft of the reform obtained by Reuters said supervisors
already have the power to demand information from any person but
there is an information gap for spot commodity markets.
"By gaining access to spot commodity market traders'
systems, competent authorities are also able to monitor
real-time data flows", the draft said.
EU finance ministers are meeting in Poland this week to
discuss progress in tightening financial regulation ahead of
publication of the market abuse law reform, probably as soon as
next month.
Extending EU rules on abuse to spot commodity markets is
part of a wider crackdown to shine a light on commodities in
general in the hope of curbing what some policymakers say is
speculation that has pushed food and energy prices to record
highs in recent years.
Big banks are already lobbying to minimise the scope of new
rules for commodities trading.
The new law is in the form of a regulation that is
immediately and directly binding on member states once approved
by EU states and the European Parliament, a process that will
involve haggling and, likely, changes.
REWARD WHISTLEBLOWERS
The draft aims to extend the scope of EU market abuse rules
to any financial instrument traded on any type of platform or in
the vast over-the-counter (OTC), or off-exchange, market.
It spells out that even attempting to manipulate markets is
an offence.
The draft law would introduce "appropriate protection" for
whistleblowers reporting suspicious market abuse with possible
"financial incentives" for those whose information leads to a
fine.
Fines, in general, must exceed any profit made or loss
avoided by market abuse, the draft said. It also provides for
the disgorgement of any profit.
The draft singles out specific trading strategies often
associated with algorithmic or computerised high-frequency
trading.
Most HFT strategies are legitimate but some have been
identified as likely to constitute market abuse and should be
banned, the draft said.
"For example, this includes strategies such as quote
stuffing, layering and spoofing," the draft says, referring to
bombarding a market with orders that are quickly cancelled.
This can create moves in share prices which are then
exploited by placing "genuine" orders.
The draft law also reclassifies emission allowances as
financial instruments so they can be brought within the scope of
the revised EU market abuse rules.
(Reporting by Huw Jones in London and John O'Donnell in
Wroclaw, Poland; Editing by Dan Lalor)