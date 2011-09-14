* Spot commodity markets to come under EU abuse rules

* Whistleblowers to get reward if abuser fined

* Some high-frequency trading strategies banned

* Tougher fines, disgorgement outlined

By Huw Jones and John O'Donnell

LONDON/WROCLAW,Poland, Sept 14 European Union supervisors will get new powers to probe trading systems on spot commodity markets as part of wider efforts to curb price manipulation, a draft EU document showed on Wednesday.

The bloc is beefing up eight-year old market abuse rules to catch up with advances in technology, such as ultra-fast high-frequency trading, and plug supervisory gaps that have emerged.

The draft of the reform obtained by Reuters said supervisors already have the power to demand information from any person but there is an information gap for spot commodity markets.

"By gaining access to spot commodity market traders' systems, competent authorities are also able to monitor real-time data flows", the draft said.

EU finance ministers are meeting in Poland this week to discuss progress in tightening financial regulation ahead of publication of the market abuse law reform, probably as soon as next month.

Extending EU rules on abuse to spot commodity markets is part of a wider crackdown to shine a light on commodities in general in the hope of curbing what some policymakers say is speculation that has pushed food and energy prices to record highs in recent years.

Big banks are already lobbying to minimise the scope of new rules for commodities trading.

The new law is in the form of a regulation that is immediately and directly binding on member states once approved by EU states and the European Parliament, a process that will involve haggling and, likely, changes.

REWARD WHISTLEBLOWERS

The draft aims to extend the scope of EU market abuse rules to any financial instrument traded on any type of platform or in the vast over-the-counter (OTC), or off-exchange, market.

It spells out that even attempting to manipulate markets is an offence.

The draft law would introduce "appropriate protection" for whistleblowers reporting suspicious market abuse with possible "financial incentives" for those whose information leads to a fine.

Fines, in general, must exceed any profit made or loss avoided by market abuse, the draft said. It also provides for the disgorgement of any profit.

The draft singles out specific trading strategies often associated with algorithmic or computerised high-frequency trading.

Most HFT strategies are legitimate but some have been identified as likely to constitute market abuse and should be banned, the draft said.

"For example, this includes strategies such as quote stuffing, layering and spoofing," the draft says, referring to bombarding a market with orders that are quickly cancelled.

This can create moves in share prices which are then exploited by placing "genuine" orders.

The draft law also reclassifies emission allowances as financial instruments so they can be brought within the scope of the revised EU market abuse rules. (Reporting by Huw Jones in London and John O'Donnell in Wroclaw, Poland; Editing by Dan Lalor)