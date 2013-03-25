* EU executive seeks ways to fund long-term growth
* Banks more restricted in funding investment
* Reshaping securitisation market may help
* Insurers say can invest if rules don't tie their hands
BRUSSELS, March 25 A form of debt that turned
toxic to unleash the global financial crisis could help the
European Union fund growth as banks rein in lending, the bloc's
executive body said on Monday.
The European Commission said in a policy paper on long-term
investment that reforms were needed to generate funds for
investing in industry, infrastructure and education.
Banks have traditionally supplied 85 percent of financing in
Europe but lenders now say they have to tie up capital because
of new rules aimed at averting the public bailouts seen during
the 2007-09 financial crisis.
EU policymakers, also faced with risk averse savers and
cash-strapped governments, are exploring other ways to raise
money to revive economies hit by a sovereign debt crisis.
"Reshaping securitisation markets could also help unlock
additional sources of long-term finance," the policy paper said.
"Subject to appropriate oversight and data transparency,
they can help financial institutions free capital, which can
then be mobilised for additional lending, and manage risk," the
paper added.
Securitisation, or debt based on an asset, suffered a huge
setback when bonds backed by subprime U.S. home loans became
untradeable in 2007, wreaking havoc at banks that bought them.
"There is scope to develop simple securitisation products
based on clear and unleveraged structures, using well-selected,
diversified and low-risk underlying assets," the paper said.
In a move that will be welcomed by banks, the paper said
there may be a need to consider if all the new rules banks must
comply with hamper their ability to fund investment.
Markets for covered bonds, a product similar to securitised
debt but which remains on the issuer's books, could also be
reformed to raise more funds, the paper said.
INSURERS USURP BANKS
There could also be a bigger role for pension funds, life
insurance companies and stock markets in funding investment.
"If banks reduce their exposure to long-term real assets as
a consequence of increasing liquidity requirements,
institutional investors with long-term liabilities could fill
the gap as long as the regulatory framework avoids an excessive
focus on short-term volatility," the paper said.
Insurers had more than 7.7 trillion euros ($10 trillion) in
assets under management at the end of 2011 and provided direct
and indirect funding for infrastructure projects, mortgages,
government debt and corporate finance, which help spur economic
growth, trade body Insurance Europe said.
The sector is worried that risk-capital rules known as
Solvency II, expected to come into force in 2016 or 2017, will
make it too expensive to invest in long-term assets.
"It is vital that any changes do not jeopardise insurers'
ability to provide this much-needed long-term financing and
stability to the economy," said Sergio Balbinot, Chief Insurance
Officer at Italian insurer Generali and president of
Insurance Europe.
German insurers have urged that existing restrictions be
eased so they can invest more in renewable energy production.
