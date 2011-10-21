BRUSSELS Oct 21 Euro zone finance ministers and
officials met on Friday to discuss the crisis in the euro zone,
including how to increase the clout of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund and recapitalising banks.
They also agreed to approve the payment of the next tranche of
aid to Greece.
Following are comments after their talks:
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER ELENA SALGADO
"Greece is meeting its commitments given that there has been
a very demanding review by the troika.
"This is a step towards the second programme which will
guarantee the sustainability of Greek debt and solves Greece's
situation, which is no small matter.
"We are trying to avoid contagion and what is most
contagious is a sick person who has not been cured."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN
ASKED IF FRANCE WAS STILL IN FAVOUR OF TURNING THE EFSF INTO
A BANK:
"We continue to think that is the most efficient solution,
but we will not make it a point for definitive confrontation.
What matters is what will work. And what will work is something
that is dissuasive and an effective firewall.
"And it is around that idea that we are trying to work."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ASKED ABOUT OPTIONS FOR LEVERAGING THE EFSF:
"It is down to two."
Following are some comments from before Friday's talks:
BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER DIDIER REYNDERS
"There are certainly now a certain number of European banks
that are going to have to be recapitalised."
"If we go towards stronger participation of the private
sector in certain national programmes, we are still perhaps
going to need additional efforts.
"That is where we would like the ECB to work closely with
the European mechanism."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
"We must find a solution on bank recapitalisation, we must
find a solution on the flexibility of the EFSF. We are very,
very far on the guidelines. The general framework of this
instrument is there."
ON EFSF FLEXIBILITY AND LEVERAGING:
"It would be desirable to find a solution, as if we have an
option for leverage we can build everything else on this. I hope
we can make progress on very technical questions today and make
a proposal to the heads of government so they can discuss and
make political decisions.
ON TURNING THE EFSF INTO A BANK, WHICH CAN ACCESS ECB FUNDS:
"I believe that is long off the table by now. The options
currently on the table, I believe, no longer envisage that, but
we are also hearing that smart people are making new proposals
and we are going to listen to those too and will look at
advantages and disadvantages. One can't make a decision on that
yet. Up to seven options are on the table..."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON BOOSTING THE EFSF'S FIREPOWER:
"We have all taken note that it is clear, first, that we
will stick to the agreed guarantees and that we will stick to
the situation as it is in the treaty that the central bank is
not available for state financing."
ON THE EURO ZONE CRISIS:
"The situation is serious. We have a great responsibility,
which everyone knows. We know that unrest in the financial
markets is increasingly impacting the real economy. We have a
responsibility towards Europe, the euro zone, all of our
countries, but of course also towards the world economy.
"We all know we have to take the necessary decisions before
the G20 summit in Cannes on November 3-4."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER ELENA SALGADO
ON BOOSTING THE FIREPOWER OF THE EFSF:
"In an ideal world it would be good if the ECB played a more
active role (in scaling up the EFSF), but in the area of what is
possible and immediate, we also have to consider other
possibilities."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"We will do all we can to help the Europeans, we will find
solutions."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
"It's essential that we realise that no piecemeal solution
will do anymore. We need a comprehensive package of measures
including a sustainable solution on Greece, reinforcement of
financial firewalls, related to the EFSF to contain contagion.
Also a coordinated approach on a bank recapitalisation exercise.
"This is essential and I trust that we will make progress
today and over the weekend so that the decisions on the roadmap
that the Commission presented last week for stability and growth
can be taken next week."
EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON SUPPORT FOR GREECE:
"We will agree in the Eurogroup, at least I hope it will
happen this way, on the sixth tranche of Greek aid, based on the
report of the (EU/IMF) troika."
ON LEVERAGE FOR EFSF:
"This afternoon we will talk in detail about the leverage of
the rescue fund, but without committing to any details. We will
try to present the heads of state with a declaration in
principle... We will try until next Wednesday to have as many
details as possible and necessary."
ON NEED FOR SECOND EURO ZONE SUMMIT NEXT WEDNESDAY:
"I would have preferred if we hadn't needed two attempts,
but to concentrate fully on Sunday on a complete solution. We
will see how far we get.
"There is, and in the German media you sometimes hear that,
not only a problem between Germany and France. Why do people
think it's enough for Germany and France to agree? But we have
to deal with 17 governments and 17 states and 17 parliaments.
"There is not just a parliament in Berlin and in Germany,
but elsewhere too. For everything that is brought to us, we also
have to weave the parliamentary views into the overall
solution."
ON EXTERNAL IMPRESSION OF THE EU'S HANDLING OF THE CRISIS:
"The outside impression is disastrous. It does not appear a
bright example of superior statesmanship and in the future we
will have to talk about how we can transform the view that other
people have of us."
