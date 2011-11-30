BRUSSELS Nov 30 European Union finance
ministers and officials met in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss
plans to deal with the sovereign debt crisis.
Following are highlights of comments after the discussions:
POLISH FINANCE MINISTER JACEK ROSTOWSKI
ON DELEVERAGING
"Deleveraging is not a way of achieving the required level
of capital strength."
"The only partial exception, well I wouldn't call them
exceptions, the only things that can be set against the amount
of capital banks will need to build up by the end of June 2012
is that they can raise this capital also by sale of organised
parts of their business or organised lines of business but not
by winding down business."
ON FORCEFUL EFFORTS TO STABILISE MARKETS
"This is the Polish view but I'm happy to state it quite
clearly, it's also important that after those proposals are
accepted there should be action taken in an extremely forceful
way to ensure stabilisation of the markets in the period that
will follow after the council meeting."
ON EFSF LEVERAGING PROSPECT:
"I can say that we have a report from Klaus Regling that
showed that the situation as far as the EFSF element of the
firewall is more optimistic than is often presented in the
press."
ON ABILITY OF TREATY CHANGES TO STABILISE MARKET:
"It's also my view that on its own the treaty changes that
are likely to be proposed will, let me put it this way, they are
sufficient in the medium to long run to achieve the
stabilisation of markets, the problem is that they are unlikely
to be sufficient in the short run because they simply can't be
introduced fast enough."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON THE GREEK PROGRAMME
"I have taken the opportunity to lay great emphasis that the
negotiations about a new Greek programme should be concluded
this year if possible."
ON IMF
"We are prepared to increase the resources of the IMF
through bilateral loans. Naturally, the details would have to be
discussed. Naturally, it is the central banks in the end.
"Bilateral loans are possible in principle. If the IMF wants
to widen its freedom to take action by increasing the special
drawing rights, then we are prepared to talk about it. But, to
be clear, this is about IMF instruments."
ON EFSF LEVERAGING
"The extent of the leveraging can only be announced when it
in connection with a specific measure."
ON ITALY AND IRELAND
"We received the reports about Ireland positively. The Irish
programme is in plan."
Following are highlights of comments ahead of the
discussions:
BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER DIDIER REYNDERS
ON BOOSTING THE EURO ZONE BAILOUT FUND:
"What we are trying to do is to reinforce the means of the
EFSF fund. We also probably need to go towards stronger action
from the IMF and the ECB.
"There are a number of possibilities on the table. For the
ECB it is up to the bank to decide, it's the bank that needs to
take its decision.
"But for the IMF we are working with the IMF to see how to
strengthen the action of the IMF and help it maybe through an
increase of its means.
"It's through the IMF and probably the action of the ECB
that we can go further, with the IMF we are negotiating with the
ECB. It's up to the ECB to take its decisions."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER ELENA SALGADO
ON INCREASING FIREPOWER OF EFSF BAILOUT FUND:
"If we can increase the firepower of the fund through
bilateral loans and the IMF it would be very welcome. Given the
IMF's role to date in Europe, it wouldn't be unreasonable to
involve it more."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON ROLE OF ECB:
"The ECB already has a strong role. It is one of the main
instruments to tackle the crisis. There are discussions about
how far the ECB should be better enabled in terms of bond
purchases.
"We have contractual barriers but they are under discussion.
Austria has always supported a very stable currency and we must
under no circumstance lose sight of the ECB's mandate to fight
inflation.
"But because for refinancing banks and states we need an
instrument that can be flexible, I can imagine a further
development. We have the EFSF as a flexible instrument at the
moment, we will see how markets will react."
ON INCREASING EFSF BAILOUT FUND'S FIREPOWER:
"We decided on the instruments for the leveraging of the
EFSF yesterday and we hope that the markets will accept these
instruments. It would not be serious to put a number on it
because it depends on how the markets evaluate and use this
instrument."
ON SITUATION IN ITALY:
"Italy made reform programmes and now they have to do the
homework. Everybody was surprised how quickly Italy reacted.
With the new government stability will return, I think."
ON CLOSER EURO ZONE UNION:
"We will have to continue to develop the euro zone with a
stability union. I hope that also the non-euro countries in
Europe will commit themselves to a stability union. We will have
to take measures to tackle the budgets of the countries because
there will only be stability if we do our homework."
ON SITUATION IN HUNGARY:
"Our neighbour Hungary, which is not doing so well on a
fiscal level, has been in touch with the IMF. We think it's good
that countries that have financial difficulties outside of the
euro zone are being supported."
SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER ANDERS BORG
ON WAY AHEAD AND ROLE OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK:
"The first step forward is further measures, particularly
from the new Italian government. I think the market will not
provide for honeymoons. They need to bring out all the
skeletons, so we can see a step forward when it comes to
credibility in their debt market.
"Thereafter you could start discussions on how to strengthen
the firewall and I think in those discussions we need to keep
all options on the table.
"To my mind price stability is secured in Europe and
therefore there is some room to manoeuvre also for the central
bank on this issue."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER
ON ROLE OF EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK:
"...It can never be a substitute for fiscal discipline and
economic reform. Lack of economic reform and lack of fiscal
discipline has brought us into this crisis, so you also have to
address these fundamental issues."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS:
"Yesterday in the Eurogroup I presented the Commission's
proposals to further improve economic governance, for instance
by tighter monitoring of national budgets and having more
competences to take preventive action if a member states is
facing a risk of financial instability.
"This received a positive welcome and I will present these
proposals to the Ecofin Council and I expect that the member
states will support further reinforcement of economic governance
to create a true stability union, or an ever closer economic
union."
ON INCREASING IMF RESOURCES:
"We are working towards having an increase of the IMF
resources. We see very much eye-to-eye with the IMF's Christine
Lagarde on this."
ON FINALISING EU CRISIS RESPONSE:
"We are now entering the critical period of 10 days to
complete and conclude the crisis response of the European Union.
And we have to continue to work especially on two fronts -- both
in order to ensure that we have sufficiently credible financial
firewalls to contain market turbulence and at the same time we
need to further reinforce our economic governance..."
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Robin Emmott, Jan
Strupczewski, Christopher Le Coq, John O'Donnell, Juliane von
Reppert-Bismarck and Ben Deighton)