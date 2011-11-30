BRUSSELS Nov 30 Germany is open to extending the resources of the International Monetary Fund through bilateral loans or increasing special drawing rights, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday, shifting Berlin's position on the issue.

"We are prepared to increase the resources of the IMF through bilateral loans," Schaeuble told journalists after meeting with EU finance ministers.

At a G20 summit in Cannes at the beginning of November, Germany had resisted calls for an increase in IMF resources, especially via any increase in IMF special drawing rights, which under German law are controlled by the Bundesbank.

"The chancellor told our international partners in Cannes... that in the German view, according to our law, the Bundesbank controls (the SDRs), its independence is well known, and the chancellor made it quite clear that she could not back any such agreement," her spokesman said shortly after the summit.

However, Schaeuble said on Wednesday that had been some misunderstanding of Germany's exact position on increasing the IMF's resources.

"Naturally, the details would have to be discussed," Schaeuble said, adding that it would be a matter for the 17 central banks in the euro area to address.

"Bilateral loans are possible in principle," he said.

"If the IMF wants to widen its freedom to take action by increasing the special drawing rights, then we are prepared to talk about it. But, to be clear, this is about IMF instruments." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Luke Baker)