BRUSSELS Jan 5 An updated version of the EU's 'fiscal compact' gives greater powers to the European Commission, including the ability to take member states to court if they violate stricter budget deficit and debt rules, a new draft of the document obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The earlier draft of the compact, which is designed to tighten deficit rules across the euro zone and introduce more rapid sanctions for rule breakers, did not explicitly mention the Commission in relation to sanctions. The updated version reads:

"The European Commission may, on behalf of contracting parties, bring an action for an alleged infringement... before the Court of Justice of the European Union," it says, referring to the EU's highest court.

The Commission, the EU's executive, is also given more powers of oversight in the new version of the compact, including a role in monitoring whether signatories are meeting their obligations. The first draft of the compact was released in mid-December.

The updated version also states that the new fiscal agreement will only come into force once 15 euro zone member states have ratified it. The first version set the threshold at 9 member states.

There is also the stipulation that the fiscal treaty, once it comes into force, should be incorporated into the EU's broader Lisbon Treaty, within five years.

