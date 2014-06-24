BERLIN, June 24 The European Union's budget rules will not be changed but will be interpreted according to their current text, said potential next European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday, rebuffing talk of softening the Stability and Growth Pact.

"It will not be the case that the Stability Pact will be changed. It will be interpreted as is foreseen in the text version of the Stability Pact, like the amendment of the pact in 2005 made possible," Luxembourg's ex-premier said in Berlin. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)