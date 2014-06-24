BERLIN, June 24 The European Union's budget
rules will not be changed but will be interpreted according to
their current text, said potential next European Commission
chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday, rebuffing talk of
softening the Stability and Growth Pact.
"It will not be the case that the Stability Pact will be
changed. It will be interpreted as is foreseen in the text
version of the Stability Pact, like the amendment of the pact in
2005 made possible," Luxembourg's ex-premier said in Berlin.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Alexandra Hudson; Writing by
Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)