LONDON, July 21 The European Union's securities
watchdog has fined Fitch Ratings 1.38 million euros
($1.52 million) for breaches of the bloc's credit ratings rules.
The European Securities and Markets Authority said it found
certain senior analysts in Fitch transmitted information about
upcoming rating actions on sovereign ratings to certain senior
persons in a parent company of Fitch before it was made public.
"Further, ESMA found that Fitch failed to have proper
internal controls in place to ensure it provided a rated entity
with the minimum time period to consider and respond to a rating
action before making it public," ESMA said.
"Fitch failed to allow Slovenia 12 hours (the minimum
required period at the time) to consider and respond to the
downgrade of its sovereign rating in 2012, as required under the
CRA Regulation."
($1 = 0.9082 euros)
