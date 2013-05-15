BRUSSELS May 15 EU antitrust regulators will
investigate whether a 25.2 million euros ($32.71 million) grant
given by Spanish authorities to U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co's
van facility in Valencia breached EU state aid rules.
Ford plans to produce a new model of Ford Transit Connect in
Valencia, with the cost of the project estimated at 419.9
million euros. Spain informed the European Commission of its
grant last year.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that a preliminary
investigation showed that the project might exceed the
authorised 5 percent increase in production capacity on a market
in decline.
"At this stage, the Commission has doubts that the data
provided by Spain is appropriate to determine whether the market
concerned is in decline," it said in a statement.