PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 7 The European Commission is still only in the prelminary stage of looking for possible collusion to fix benchmarks in the foreign currency markets, its competition chief said on Friday.
Joaquin Almunia, speaking to journalists during a visit to London, declined to say when or if he would move to a formal probe like British and U.S. regulators have done.
He said he was also informally looking at oil and related products markets as well.
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, March 16 Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.
BRUSSELS, March 16 European consumer protection authorities will ask social media companies Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter Inc to amend their terms of service within one month or possibly face fines, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.