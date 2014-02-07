LONDON Feb 7 The European Commission is still only in the prelminary stage of looking for possible collusion to fix benchmarks in the foreign currency markets, its competition chief said on Friday.

Joaquin Almunia, speaking to journalists during a visit to London, declined to say when or if he would move to a formal probe like British and U.S. regulators have done.

He said he was also informally looking at oil and related products markets as well.