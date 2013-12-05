DUBLIN Dec 5 The European Commission is
studying information about possible manipulation of foreign
exchange markets, but no decision has been made about whether to
open a formal investigation, the European Competition
Commisioner said on Thursday.
"We have internal information regarding possible
manipulation of forex benchmarks, but we are still looking at
the information, I cannot anticipate anything will happen. We
are in the preliminary steps," Joaquin Almunia told journalists
in Dublin.
