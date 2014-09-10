BRUSSELS, Sept 10 France's announcement on Wednesday that it would only reduce its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP in 2017 rather than in 2015 is clearly not in line with its commitments to the European Union, the European Commission said.

French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday that economic growth in the euro zone's second biggest economy would be slower than earlier expected this year and next.

As a result he expected the budget deficit to grow to 4.4 percent of GDP this year from 4.3 percent in 2013 and only ease back to 4.3 percent in 2015, rather than be below 3 percent next year as requested by EU finance ministers in June 2013.

"It is evident that these are not in line with the recommendation adopted ... in June 2013," Commission spokesman Simon O'Connor said in a statement.

He said that EU budget rules, the Stability and Growth Pact, allowed for a revision of a deficit reduction deadline under certain conditions, like slower than expected growth since the last EU recommendation or and if a country took effective action to reduce the deficit.

"The Commission will assess in the autumn whether such effective action has been taken for 2014, focusing in particular on whether the required structural adjustment has been achieved," O'Connor said.

The structural adjustment is a reduction in the structural deficit -- the budget shortfall calculated without one-off revenues and expenditures and without the effects of the economic cycle on revenue and spending. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)