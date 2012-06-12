BRUSSELS, June 12 France gained EU regulatory approval on Tuesday for setting regulated power prices for large and medium-sized energy consumers, on condition that energy market leader EDF allows rivals access to power from its nuclear plants.

The European Commission said in a statement that a five-year long investigation showed the French proposal complied with EU state aid rules and would curb EDF's power over a transitional period.

The EU watchdog said France agreed to reform its electricity market, carry out an annual review of the standard tariffs and eliminate these rates at the end of 2015. The French state owns almost 84 percent of EDF. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)