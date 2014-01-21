PARIS Jan 21 Foreign ministers of France and
Germany agreed on Tuesday a closer coordination of foreign
policy, including making joint trips abroad and ensuring they go
into European Union meetings with a common line.
Cooperation between Paris and Berlin was largely on hold
during 2013 ahead of national elections in Germany which saw the
re-election of Angela Merkel as head of a coalition of her
conservatives with the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD).
"We must take advantage of the situation: France and Germany
both have three years ahead of them without any national
elections," France's Laurent Fabius said after talks with German
counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
"That gives us a timeframe we want to exploit to give a new
impulse to Franco-German cooperation," he told reporters.
Steinmeier told reporters the two would undertake a first
joint trip to Moldova and Georgia, two countries on the EU's
eastern borders with which the bloc is fostering ties in areas
such as the energy sector.
Paris and Berlin would also look to coordinate on crisis
prevention activities, the two said in a joint statement. Fabius
listed wider possible cooperation in tackling climate change,
defence policy and economic and social policy.
Germany and U.N. Security Council veto-holder France do not
always see eye-to-eye on foreign policy. For example, while
Merkel's conservatives are largely sceptical of Turkey's
prospects of joining the EU, France under the Socialist Hollande
has been softening its stance towards Ankara.
The Fabius-Steinmeier meeting came after President Francois
Hollande made a surprise announcement last week plans for a
Franco-German energy joint venture. It later emerged he was
talking about cooperation in renewable energy.
The two countries are due to hold one of their regular joint
French-German cabinet meetings on Feb. 19 in Paris.
