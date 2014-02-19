PARIS Feb 19 France and Germany agree in
principle that a planned pan-European tax on financial
transactions should cover all derivatives products, a source
close to French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on
Wednesday.
"France and Germany agreed on the principle of a financial
transactions tax covering all derivatives," said the source.
The source was speaking after Moscovici met his German
counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble as part of a joint Franco-German
cabinet session in Paris, a regular event between the two EU
founding members.
EU sources said France had resisted enlarging the scope of
the tax to cover derivatives, a revenue-earner for its banks.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Mark John)