MOVES-Silverfleet Capital, State Street Global Advisors, Mashreq
April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BRUSSELS, March 10 European Union finance ministers approved on Tuesday a two-year extension, until 2017, for France to bring its budget deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP, an EU official said.
"The two-year extension in the excessive deficit procedure for France is approved," the official said.
This is the third extension of the deficit deadline for France since 2009. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Offshore buyers constitute more than 90 pct of accepted bids