PARIS Dec 13 Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has voiced criticism in a newspaper article of the European Commission's decision to give France until early March to prove it is serious about reforming its economy and fixing its excessive public deficit.

"I would have hoped for clearer decisions. It would be unfortunate if the impression set in that (EU budget) rules are in the end up for negotiation and that budgetary consolidation can be perpetually put off by national governments," he told France's Le Figaro newspaper.

"France announced that it will not reach the agreed deficit goal in 2015 and has clearly put back the envisaged correction of its excessive deficit. For me, that does not strengthen the credibility of EU rules," he said. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Mark John; editing by Astrid Wendlandt)