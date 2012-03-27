BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust regulators are
set to fine 13 logistics firms, including UPS, Panalpina
and Expeditors, on Wednesday for taking part
in a cartel, two people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
A European Commission document seen by Reuters also
confirmed that a decision and fines would be announced on
Wednesday.
Deutsche Post unit DHL Global Forwarding, which
had taken part in the cartel but alerted the regulator to the
collusion, will escape a financial penalty, the people with
knowledge of the case told Reuters.
The European Commission charged the firms in February 2010
with fixing prices in the air freight forwarding business, in
breach of EU antitrust rules. The charges followed raids on the
companies three years earlier.
"The Commission's decision is expected tomorrow," said one
of the sources, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)