By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 4 The proposed tax on financial
transactions in 11 European Union countries complies with EU and
international laws, the bloc's executive said, hoping to revive
the flagging project.
The tax on stock, bond and derivatives trades has been
proposed as a way of raising about 35 billion euros a year from
banks starting in 2014 to claw back the taxpayer aid they
received in the financial crisis.
A legal opinion for member states in September said a core
element of the tax was illegal because of the way it impinged on
countries like Britain that won't take part and threatening to
derail the project in its current form.
This legal opinion and pending elections in Germany, one of
the tax's biggest backers, had led to drift.
The European Commission's own legal advisors dismissed the
member state legal opinion in a 20-page analysis seen by Reuters
on Wednesday.
"Based on the above analysis the Commission's services come
to the conclusion that ... the proposed FTT directive is in
conformity both with customary international law and EU primary
law," the document says.
Now that the Commission's legal advisors have rebutted
challenges to the proposal's legality, representatives from the
11 countries are due to meet next week to see how a redrafted
proposal can be pushed forward.
Britain, outside the 11 taking part, is the biggest
securities trading centre in the EU and is challenging the
proposal in the bloc's highest court.
The document says the proposal does not lead to any
"inadmissible" effects in countries outside the 11 taking part.
"What the Council Legal Services perceives as discrimination
is in reality nothing but a disparity between different national
tax regimes," the document adds.
"The provision has no impact on the freedom of
non-participating member states to exercise their own tax
competence in whatever manner they see fit."
Britain and 15 other EU countries have refused to support
the financial transaction tax (FTT) which has been backed by
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal, Belgium,
Estonia, Greece, Slovakia and Slovenia.
The 11 countries taking part met last week when France
sought to water down the proposal and bring it in line with the
more limited "stamp duty" type of tax it has introduced.
The agenda for last week's meeting, seen by Reuters, also
showed that the 11 countries were considering a "step by step"
approach to introducing the tax rather than a "big bang" start.
Due to worries over the possible impact on bond markets,
several "carve outs" or exemptions are also being mulled for
"public" bonds and some derivatives, the agenda showed.
Non-financial firms could also be shielded with other
changes to stop pension funds being hit.
The formation of a new government in Germany will also lend
fresh momentum to the FTT, with the new coalition there agreeing
that its scope should extend to currencies as well.