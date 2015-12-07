BRUSSELS Dec 7 Eleven European Union finance ministers aimed to reach agreement on Monday on the basic principles of a uniform tax on financial transactions, although officials said there were still outstanding differences going into the meeting.

Talks on a financial transaction tax have dragged on since 2011.

In September this year, the ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain said they had made progress and that they expected a political deal in December.

But some officials were sceptical on Monday, saying differences remained large on how to levy the tax, on which financial products, and at what rate.

"By now I am pretty sceptical," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters on entering a meeting of all euro zone finance ministers. "We already had so many meetings and somehow it always failed because of one of the member states or on technical issues."

"I don't know what else I should do. We have to agree, and if not today, than we have to try it again next year."

Germany and France proposed the financial transaction tax (FTT) at the height of the euro zone debt crisis as a political symbol to recover some of the public money used to support banks, curb speculative trading and unify similar levies already charged in several EU countries.

But talks on an EU-wide FTT collapsed in 2012 in the face of stern opposition from Britain and Sweden. A smaller group of 11 EU countries decided to push ahead with the idea and negotiations have been going on since then.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, who chairs the talks of the 11 countries, said he had made a new proposal on the tax and that he was optimistic others might agree to it, but did not say what it was.

"I cannot say yet if we will have a deal today. If not, then I won't get my hopes up that we will have a result after the eighth meeting and 20 meetings by the technical group," he said.

The 11 ministers were to meet and discuss the tax after the meeting of euro zone finance ministers, which was scheduled to finish around 1700 GMT. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Tom Koerkemeier and Phil Blenkinsop; Editing by Susan Fenton)