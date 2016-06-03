VIENNA, June 3 A decision in principle on
whether to introduce a planned tax on financial transactions
must be reached this month, the chairman of stalled talks on the
plan among 10 European countries said on Friday.
Hans Joerg Schelling, who is also Austria's finance
minister, said that if the discussions remained stuck he would
step down as chairman, given the lack of progress.
"We have simply been negotiating for a crazily long time,"
Schelling told reporters, referring to the talks that have
dragged on since 2011. "The fundamental decision must now be
clear in June -- do we carry on or not?"
(Reporting by Francois Murphy)