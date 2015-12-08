BRUSSELS Dec 8 Ten euro zone countries agreed
on Tuesday on some aspects of a harmonised tax on financial
transactions and gave themselves until the middle of next year
to reach a deal on remaining issues, including the rates, the
group said in a statement.
Talks on a financial transaction tax (FTT), which is to
recover some of the public money used to support banks, curb
speculative trading and unify similar levies already charged in
several EU countries, have been dragging on since 2011.
In September this year, 11 ministers from Germany, France,
Italy, Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia,
Slovenia and Spain said they had made progress and that they
expected a political deal in December.
On Tuesday, however, Estonia did not join the statement
drafted by the others.
