* Average European driver pays 1.69 euros/litre
* European Union poised to review car efficiency law
BRUSSELS May 10 Ambitious laws to reduce EU
vehicle emissions would cut drivers' record fuel bills by about
a fifth by 2020, research published on Thursday found.
EU officials are considering whether to stick with a target
to cut average emissions from new cars to 95 grams of CO2 per km
by the end of the decade.
Some in the industry say it is realistic, but others in a
sector struggling with declining domestic sales and overcapacity
say it would be extremely challenging and heap more pressure on
tight profit margins.
A report commissioned by non-governmental group Greenpeace
looked at potential cost-savings in 15 European states -
including Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain,
which have seen fuel bills hit record levels, according to
official EU data.
The average European driver paid 1.69 euros ($2.20) per
litre of petrol in April, when international crude oil prices
traded at well above $115.
Crude prices have since eased to about $112,
although over the longer term, the International Energy Agency
anticipates oil will become increasingly costly as demand rises
and conventional supplies come under strain.
Annually, drivers in Europe are estimated to pay on average
between 1,235 euros and 2,143 euros on fuel, according to 2010
figures.
The range represents the difference between the lowest bills
in Luxembourg, where fuel taxes are very low, and the highest in
Sweden, where drivers in large cars travel long distances.
If the EU makes the targeted 95 gram per km goal by 2020
legally binding, the research found the increased vehicle
efficiency would bring down annual costs by just over 20
percent. That would result in a range between 962 euros per year
in Luxembourg and 1,665 in Italy, which would then have the
highest transport fuel bills.
The report commissioned by Greenpeace assumes the Swedes
will reduce their emissions further and more quickly.
It was carried out by an independent consultant specialised
in climate, energy and transport on an EU-wide basis, who used
modelling techniques for Austria, Belgium, Britain, Denmark,
Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg,
Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.
The research excluded more recent EU member states, which
are still relatively small vehicle markets, with less reliable
data.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex
Merrifield)