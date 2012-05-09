* Average European driver pays 1.69 euros/litre

* European Union poised to review car efficiency law

BRUSSELS May 10 Ambitious laws to reduce EU vehicle emissions would cut drivers' record fuel bills by about a fifth by 2020, research published on Thursday found.

EU officials are considering whether to stick with a target to cut average emissions from new cars to 95 grams of CO2 per km by the end of the decade.

Some in the industry say it is realistic, but others in a sector struggling with declining domestic sales and overcapacity say it would be extremely challenging and heap more pressure on tight profit margins.

A report commissioned by non-governmental group Greenpeace looked at potential cost-savings in 15 European states - including Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain, which have seen fuel bills hit record levels, according to official EU data.

The average European driver paid 1.69 euros ($2.20) per litre of petrol in April, when international crude oil prices traded at well above $115.

Crude prices have since eased to about $112, although over the longer term, the International Energy Agency anticipates oil will become increasingly costly as demand rises and conventional supplies come under strain.

Annually, drivers in Europe are estimated to pay on average between 1,235 euros and 2,143 euros on fuel, according to 2010 figures.

The range represents the difference between the lowest bills in Luxembourg, where fuel taxes are very low, and the highest in Sweden, where drivers in large cars travel long distances.

If the EU makes the targeted 95 gram per km goal by 2020 legally binding, the research found the increased vehicle efficiency would bring down annual costs by just over 20 percent. That would result in a range between 962 euros per year in Luxembourg and 1,665 in Italy, which would then have the highest transport fuel bills.

The report commissioned by Greenpeace assumes the Swedes will reduce their emissions further and more quickly.

It was carried out by an independent consultant specialised in climate, energy and transport on an EU-wide basis, who used modelling techniques for Austria, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

The research excluded more recent EU member states, which are still relatively small vehicle markets, with less reliable data.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)