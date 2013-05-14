* Gas industry in disastrous state -trade body chief
* Appeals to EU leaders ahead of energy summit
* Lack of capacity backup risks "perfect storm"
* Hopes for gas use in transport, US shale gas imports
By Geert De Clercq
BRUSSELS, May 14 The European gas sector is in a
disastrous state and without policies to boost investment, the
power supply of some countries could be at risk, a top industry
official said on Tuesday.
Europe's gas sector has been hit by low growth in demand for
electricity, the renewable energy boom and competition from
coal-fired plants, Jean-Francois Cirelli, president of Eurogas,
which represents the industry, said in a conference speech and
in an interview with Reuters.
Cirelli said EU gas consumption dropped two percent in 2012
after falling 10 percent in 2011. Half of the decrease was
caused by lower gas consumption by power plants, the other half
to a structural fall in final gas demand, notably the effects of
energy efficiency and substitution.
"The state of affairs in the gas sector in Europe is
disastrous," said Cirelli, who is also vice-chairman of French
gas company GDF Suez SA.
Cirelli said gas, which represents a quarter of EU primary
energy consumption and is used by 200 million citizens for
heating, is no longer competitive in Europe because of the
influx of cheap U.S. coal and rock-bottom CO2 prices.
Cirelli's own company, GDF Suez, has mothballed or closed
7.3 gigawatts of power generating capacity during 2009-2013 and
is set to take another 1.3 gigawatts offline, a total equivalent
to the capacity of eight nuclear power plants.
Cirelli said that, in the UK, the share of gas in the
generation mix decreased to 25 percent from 40 percent between
2011 and 2012, mainly in favour of coal, whose share went up to
42 percent from 30 percent over the same period.
As cheap shale gas displaces coal in U.S. power plants, U.S.
coal exports to Europe rose 23 percent last year, pushing
international coal prices lower. In some EU countries, the
amount of electricity generated from coal is rising at
annualised rates as high as 50 percent, Cirelli said.
"The exports towards Europe make a mockery of the green EU
policy. We reject shale gas and we import coal," he said.
Cirelli said Europe's main climate policy tool, the CO2
market, has reached deadlock following the EU parliament's
rejection of support for prices.
He called on European leaders to use next week's EU energy
summit to find ways to restore investments. He said all
investment in thermal power generation had ground to a halt,
with only renewable energy still attracting investors, but only
because of the associated subsidies.
Energy policy will be at the top of the agenda of the May 22
EU summit.
He said Europe needs gas-fired electricity plants as they
alone are flexible enough to back up intermittent power from
renewables and called for an EU-wide system to guarantee backup
power.
Several EU countries could struggle to find sufficient
back-up electricity as conventional power plants are
decommissioned.
"The European market has the ingredients for a perfect
storm," Cirelli said.
Cirelli also exhorted policymakers to stimulate the use of
gas in transportation, notably in shipping and trucks.
He said a few countries are experimenting, notably the
Netherlands, where some 300 gas-powered trucks are used for
deliveries. They make less noise than diesel-powered trucks,
which are banned from making night-time deliveries in some
cities.
The industry also expects to see ships switch to gas from
bunker as environmental regulations are tightened.
Another rare bright spot is the development of biogas and
biomethane produced from landfills, wastewater plants and
biomass.
Cirelli said these gases can now be injected into the gas
networks almost everywhere in Europe. In France, for instance,
this was not allowed until last year.
The European gas industry also hopes that U.S. shale gas,
the source of much of its troubles, will benefit the EU gas
industry when the United States starts exporting. But he added
that, even if U.S. exports were approved, the earliest shale gas
shipments would arrive in Europe in late 2016.
With natural gas prices in the United States currently
around $4.50 per mmBtu (million British Thermal Units),
liquefaction costs at $3 to $4 and transport at $1 to $2 per
mmBtu, U.S. gas would cost about $10 per mmBtu, about a dollar
less than European gas.
"A source of supply coming from the West is a plus because
Europe needs diversification of suppliers," he added.