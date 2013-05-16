* Negotiations on spot-based contracts coming to an impasse

* Gazprom says its supply flexibility is not appreciated

By Karolin Schaps

BRUSSELS, May 16 European gas buyers risk paying huge sums when demand surges if they insist that Gazprom should sell them the fuel at spot prices rather than via long-term deals linked to oil, an executive at the Russian exporter said.

European companies have been making heavy losses due to the gap between the prices at which they obtain natural gas in Russia, which has been kept high by oil prices above $100 a barrel, and the lower spot prices at which they sell to end-users.

So major gas buyers are in talks or have agreed with Gazprom, Europe's biggest gas supplier, to add spot-based pricing to parts of their decades-long supply contracts.

"Things are getting more complicated and now negotiations are coming to an impasse," Sergei Komlev, head of contracts structuring at Gazprom, said in one of a series of Reuters interviews this week concerning gas.

Komlev declined to give details about which buyers Gazprom was negotiating with or how far those talks had progressed.

But he said a contract environment based solely on spot prices - those of gas traded freely on national trading platforms known as hubs - could cause huge spikes in European gas prices on exceptionally cold winter days.

"You have to go and source gas on the hub and the hub will be $2,000 per 100 cubic metres," he said, adding that during a recent cold snap, Russia, through its long-term contracts, had provided 50 percent more gas to European buyers than on an average day.

"It's not appreciated fully, that's the problem."

Based on the current day-ahead gas prices in Britain on Thursday, 100 cubic metres of spot gas cost roughly $37.

Gas prices in Europe's most liquid gas market, Britain's National Balancing Point, spiked to 123 pence per therm on March 22 when a cold snap coincided with an unplanned supply cut, the highest in several years.

Gazprom's Norwegian gas supply rival, Statoil, is selling just under half of its gas at oil-indexed prices and that proportion is expected to fall to less than one quarter by 2015, according to the European Commission.

NEGATIVE PRESS

Gazprom still sells the vast majority of its gas linked to oil prices and does not want to increase spot-based pricing.

Having lost market share to Norway, the Russian company has this year clawed back some losses by offering discounts on its long-term supplies to major customers, such as Germany's E.ON .

Gazprom supplied around 23 percent of the European Union's gas in 2012, slightly ahead of Statoil at 21 percent, according to EU gas association Eurogas.

The European Union, concerned about supply diversity and shaken by the winter of 2009 when Russian gas flows to Europe were withheld and pricing soared due to Moscow's dispute with transit country Ukraine, aims to diversify gas supply sources.

The European Commission last year launched an investigation into anti-competitive pricing behaviour by Gazprom in eastern Europe, which has soured relations between the EU and Russia.

Komlev declined to comment on the investigation, which continues.

"Gazprom will not be able to change its image. Irrespective of what Gazprom is doing it receives negative press. I don't think this will change," Komlev said.

Earlier this week, Gazprom rival Statoil said its offices had been searched in relation to a European Commission investigation into anti-competitive behaviour.

"You can be a good guy like Statoil but it does not give you a guarantee you will not be put under investigation," Komlev said. (Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis, Geert de Clercq and Luke Baker; Editing by Anthony Barker)