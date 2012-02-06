BRUSSELS Feb 6 Gas supplies to the European Union from Russia improved at the weekend but have not fully returned to previous levels, the European Commission said on Monday.

"It has become better over the weekend. We are in close contact with the member states," EU energy spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said told a regular briefing.

She said Bulgaria, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Poland and Greece were now receiving normal import levels, while supplies to Romania, Germany and Italy were increasing, but were not yet fully restored.

The European Commission maintains the situation does not constitute a crisis, with countries being able to meet their needs using storage facilities and other market measures. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)