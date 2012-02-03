* Russia, Ukraine supply dispute heats up
* Countries asking for extra which Gazprom says it cannot
provide
* Norway says supply should be stable over weekend
* EU confirms lower gas supplies to 8 EU countries
* States tapping stored supplies to make up shortfalls
(Adds comment from Russia, Ukraine and Norway)
By Henning Gloystein and Charlie Dunmore
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Feb 3 Squeezed supply of
Russian gas to some EU countries fell further on Friday, the
European Union's executive said, but added the situation had not
reached emergency levels despite freezing temperatures gripping
much of Europe.
A cold front blamed for more than 100 deaths is lashing the
continent, bolstering demand for heating and forcing countries
to tap stored gas supplies.
"I can confirm that there has been a decrease in gas
deliveries in various member states: Poland, Slovakia, Austria,
Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Italy," EU energy
spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told a regular news briefing, but
added that "it's not a situation of emergency yet."
All member states had so far been able to secure gas from
other sources, either from storage facilities or substituting
supplies with liquefied natural gas (LNG), Holzner said.
Reduced supply from Russia via Ukraine has raised EU fears
of a repeat of the 2009 gas crisis, when supplies to Europe were
suspended for about two weeks because of political tensions
between Moscow and Kiev.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said it was
sending as much gas as it could spare.
"We are doing everything possible, ... all the systems are
working in a stable manner," Sergey Komlev, head of contract
structuring at Gazprom, told reporters on Friday.
RUSSIA BLAMES UKRAINE, KIEV DENIES
Komlev said that Ukraine, whose pipelines carry Russian gas
to the EU and which has complained that Gazprom is supplying it
with less this week, must be taking more than its contracted
share.
"If you take a look at it and multiply, it turns out that
Ukraine is talking as if it consumes 60 billion cubic metres
(bcm) a year," he said.
Ukraine's annual gas consumption is around 50 bcm, according
to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Kiev has denied any wrongdoing.
"Naftogaz is complying fully with Gazprom's requests on the
transit of Russian natural gas to Europe through Ukraine's
territory The company states that it does not take any
additional gas out of Gazprom's transit volumes," Ukraine's
state energy firm said in a statement.
It said it was meeting higher domestic demand by tapping its
own underground storage facilities.
Gazprom said it was mindful not to supply below contractual
agreements.
"We generally pay fines for undersupply. If we undersupply,
we pay a huge fine," Komlev said, noting the distinction which
must be made between requests for extra gas and existing
contracts.
"There is the agreed contract amount for a month, a day, for
a monthly average. There is a maximum level, which we are
obliged to ship. And the rest if we are able to supply, we
supply," Komlev said.
Yet some analysts said that Russia could have done more in
recent years to ensure supplies during times of high winter
demand.
"Gazprom has made a strategic mistake by abandoning its gas
storage expansion program for 2005-2010. Combined with the sharp
reduction of imports of Turkmen gas, it has created a
winter-time deficit of gas ... needed in Ukraine and Europe,"
said Mikhail Korchemkin, executive director of consultancy East
European Gas Analysis.
TIGHT SUPPLY IN SOUTHERN EUROPE
Bulgaria also faced a gap between supply and its heightened
need for gas for heating.
Bulgaria's gas consumption has spiked by about 20 percent in
recent days but Gazprom has told gas wholesaler Bulgargaz it
cannot ship any extra, Bulgargaz Chief Executive Dimitar Gogov
said.
"We were informed by Gazprom that in the next three to four
days we cannot get more gas from what we have initially agreed
for," he said.
Italy, a major European user of Russian gas, was seeing
shortfall of over 30 million cubic metres of gas versus what it
had requested, transmission operator Snam's data
showed.
Italy has raised gas requests from Russia and Algeria,
another major supplier.
Poland saw deliveries from Gazprom return to normal levels
but delivery monopoly PGNiG warned there could be
renewed falls in the face of further freezing temperatures.
Britain's gas supply looked stable, though soaring demand
sent spot gas prices in Europe's most important gas market to
3-year highs.
The UK relies heavily on Norwegian pipeline gas imports as
well as on Qatari shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and
both these supply sources have been healthy.
Two winters ago, however, extreme cold forced a major
Norwegian gas processing plant, Kaarstoe, to shut down, helping
trigger Britain to declare nationwide gas alerts.
Similar weather conditions are expected to dominate Norway
in the coming days, but Norwegian offshore gas system operator
Gassco said it was confident that technical upgrades since would
prevent a recurrence of that.
"We feel pretty confident .. but there are never any
guarantees," a Gassco spokesman said on Friday, adding: "We will
keep an extra eye on equipment that is exposed to wind and ice."
Extreme cold is expected in central and eastern Europe for
the next four days, while temperatures will rise back above
freezing point in most parts of France and Britain, German
weather service DWD said.
