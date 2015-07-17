By Ron Bousso
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Crude oil prices may be falling,
but things are not so rosy for European gasoline consumers.
Gasoline pump prices in the 28-member European Union hit
their highest since early November this week, according to the
EU's statistics office.
Benchmark Brent crude oil, on the other hand,
dropped more than 30 percent over the same eight-month period to
around $57 a barrel.
Behind the divergence are robust global demand for gasoline
and a stronger dollar, which makes dollar-priced commodities
like oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies, said
analyst Oliver Jakob at Swiss-based Petromatrix.
"The price for the consumer in Europe looks very different
than if you look at the Brent price in dollars," Jakob said.
By contrast, average diesel pump prices in Europe were this
week at their lowest since March 30, according to Eurostat.
Unlike gasoline, diesel supplies have risen steadily in
recent months as huge refineries in the Middle East, Asia and
the United States increase their output while demand has
remained relatively stable.
The drop in oil prices over the past year sparked strong
demand for gasoline across the world from China's rapidly
expanding middle class to the United States, where consumers are
driving more and buying bigger cars.
This demand has also offered Europe's embattled refiners a
rarely seen run of profits as dozens of tankers filled with
gasoline and blending components leave Europe for Asia, the
Middle East, Africa and the Americas monthly.
Gasoline prices could ease as the summer holiday season, in
which demand historically peaks, draws to an end.
"We are in the gasoline season and for now the gasoline
crack is still strong," Jakob said, referring to the profit made
from processing crude oil into refined products.
"As you fade out of the gasoline season, you should lose
some of the premium."
