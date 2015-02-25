* Gazprom accused of excessive pricing

* Gazprom could face fines of up to 10 pct of turnover (Adds Commission comments)

By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 European Union regulators will announce shortly the next step in a more than two-year investigation into Gazprom, European Commission officials said, a move which may see the Russian gas producer charged with anti-competitive behaviour.

Gazprom, which supplies about a third of the bloc's gas, has been the target of an EU probe since September 2012 for allegedly over-charging customers in eastern Europe, thwarting rival suppliers and blocking the free flow of gas across the region.

Gazprom was not immediately available to comment.

The European Commission was set to charge the company last year but the case was put on hold following the crisis in Ukraine, EU sources said.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who took up her post in November last year, was now ready to move forward with the case, her spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said on Wednesday.

"As Commissioner Vestager has said before, the Commission believes that it can move the case forward in a hopefully relatively short time-span," he said in an email.

Earlier on Wednesday, EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic told a news conference that Vestager would present the result of the investigation in a matter of weeks.

Gazprom could face fines up to 10 percent of its global revenues if found guilty of breaching EU rules. (editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Louise Heavens)