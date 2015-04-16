By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, April 16
BRUSSELS, April 16 The European Union's
competition chief sent a warning shot to Russian gas giant
Gazprom on Thursday when she pledged to act decisively
against energy companies that break competition law.
The European Commission has been investigating Gazprom for
more than two years for allegedly over-charging customers in
eastern Europe, thwarting rival suppliers and blocking the free
flow of gas across the region.
Margrethe Vestager, making her first U.S. trip since she
took office in November, said in a speech in Washington she
would be tough with energy companies that "harm rivals, block
energy flows from on EU country to another, or threaten to close
the tap."
Although she did not mention Gazprom by name, her speech
comes in the wake of remarks by the bloc's energy chief that the
Commission would present the results of the Gazprom
investigation very soon.
The probe was put on hold last year following the crisis in
Ukraine. Vestager's spokesman has said the Commission is ready
to move forward with the case.
On Wednesday, Vestager showed her tough streak by charging
U.S. Internet giant Google with anti-competitive
behaviour in Web searches, after her predecessor tried and
failed three times to settle with the company.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti. Editing by Jane Merriman)