BRUSSELS, April 20 EU antitrust regulators will
this week formally charge Russian gas giant Gazprom
with overcharging customers in eastern Europe and hindering
rivals in the region, two EU sources said on Monday.
"Statement of objections for this Wednesday," said one of
the sources. A statement of objections is the term used by the
European Commission for a formal charge sheet setting out
specific concerns about possible anti-competitive practices.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.
Gazprom did not provide any immediate comment.
Gazprom, which supplies about 30 percent of the bloc's gas,
has been on the Commission's radar since September 2012 on
suspicion of blocking the free flow of gas across the region
among other things.
European Commission officials said in February they would
announce the next step in the investigation over the coming
weeks.
