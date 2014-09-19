REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
* EU probe into suspected excessive charges
* New EU antitrust chief to decide outcome of 2-yr probe (Adds details, context)
By Foo Yun Chee
FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 19 European Union regulators' investigation into Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, has been suspended because of the crisis in Ukraine, but it does not mean the end of the case, Europe's antitrust chief said on Friday.
Gazprom, which supplies a quarter of Europe's gas needs, has been under EU investigation since September 2012 for suspected anti-competitive behaviour, including over-charging customers and blocking rival suppliers.
The company has been trying to settle the case by putting forward concessions since then. It has, however, resisted regulatory pressure to change its pricing practices in eastern Europe, which is the main concern of the EU regulators.
"Some work was done but was suspended because of the Ukraine crisis but this investigation will not stop," European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told an International Bar Association conference.
Europe's incoming competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who will take over from Almunia in November, will have to decide whether to continue the settlement talks, charge Gazprom with breaching EU rules or drop the case. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jane Merriman)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.