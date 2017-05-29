BRUSSELS May 29 Gazprom and the
European Commission need further talks to assess the Russian gas
giant's compliance with EU competition law, they said after a
meeting on Monday in Brussels.
Gazprom's deputy chief executive, Alexander Medvedev, met EU
antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager to discuss concessions aimed
at ending a six-year-long investigation into Gazprom's alleged
anti-competitive practices in the supply of gas to eastern and
central Europe.
"We had a very productive discussion today with Commissioner
Vestager and her team. We have agreed to hold further talks at
technical level in the coming weeks," Medvedev said in a
statement.
To meet EU requests, Gazprom offered to let clients
renegotiate decades-long, oil-indexed contracts, with prices
linked to benchmarks such as European gas market hubs and border
prices, including in Germany.
The concessions made by Gazprom are now being tested to
assess their impact in the market. Some rivals, such as
state-run Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, are calling
for the offer to be turned down and Gazprom to be fined.
"Further contacts with Gazprom are required to address the
results of the market test and ensure the Commission's
objectives are met," a spokesman for Vestager said after the
meeting.
Medvedev said he hoped the new talks could conclude "the
settlement procedure in the near future".
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)