BRUSSELS Jan 22 Russian natural gas export monopoly Gazprom will hold more talks with the European Commission on Thursday aimed at resolving a European Union anti-trust investigation, Russia's ambassador to the EU said on Wednesday.

"On Gazprom, there is an anti-trust investigation continuing within the Commission, and Gazprom and the Russian government, which is the key shareholder in Gazprom ... are involved in certain discussions with the relevant departments of the European Commission," envoy Vladimir Chizhov told reporters.

"The next round of these discussions will be tomorrow and I don't want to prejudge the outcome of course," he said.

Asked if they were close to a solution, he said: "We are always close to solutions." The talks will be in Brussels.