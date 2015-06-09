* Gazprom needs extra time to analyse, translate documents
* Gazprom could offer concessions to seek settlement
By Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 9 Russia's Gazprom has
been given a two-month extended deadline of mid-September to
respond to European Union antitrust charges of over-charging in
eastern and central Europe and blocking competitors from
entering the market.
The European Commission gave Gazprom 12 weeks to reply when
it unveiled the charges on April 22, but companies typically ask
for more time to marshal their legal and economic arguments when
faced with complex issues.
"The deadline to submit the response to the Commission is
now mid-September 2015. Gazprom is currently going through the
extensive case file, analysing it thoroughly and preparing the
appropriate reply," Gazprom said in a statement.
A source familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters
that the state-controlled company had been given an extension.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email:
"Gazprom argued that it would need additional time, including to
assess the issues raised and translate documents."
The Commission in its charge sheet said Gazprom's prices in
former Soviet states, where Moscow has historically been the
exclusive gas supplier, could be as much as 40 percent above the
norm.
The company may offer concessions to settle the EU antitrust
case and stave off a possible fine that could reach $10 billion,
as well as avoiding a finding of wrongdoing, a Gazprom official
told Reuters last month.
