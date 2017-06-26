BRUSSELS, June 26 Thirteen EU nations voiced
support on Monday for a proposal to empower the bloc's executive
to negotiate with Russia over objections to a new Russian gas
pipeline to Germany, despite opposition from Berlin.
At an informal debate among EU energy ministers, Germany's
partners in the 28-nation bloc spoke out against Russia's Nord
Stream 2 pipeline plan to pump more gas directly from Russia's
Baltic coast to Germany.
EU nations are expected to vote in the autumn on the
European Commission's request for a mandate to negotiate with
Russia on behalf of the bloc as a whole.
Germany, the main beneficiary of the pipeline, sees it as a
purely commercial project, with Chancellor Angela Merkel last
week saying she saw no role for the Commission.
The plan taps into divisions among the bloc over doing
business with Russia, which covers a third of the EU's gas
needs, despite sanctions against Moscow over its military
intervention in Ukraine.
In private, EU officials say they hope direct talks with
Russia would delay the project past 2019, depriving Russian
state gas exporter Gazprom of leverage in talks over
transit fees for Ukraine, the current route for most gas
supplies to Europe.
Germany, Austria and France - which have firms partnering
with Gazprom on the project - declined to take the floor on
Monday, EU diplomats said.
"We had 13 delegations intervening, with all of them being
supportive of the Commission's approach," Commission Vice
President Maros Sefcovic told Reuters by telephone after
presenting the EU executive's case to member states.
"I am definitely optimistic about getting the mandate, but I
know this is just the beginning of the debate."
The Commission found support from Italy as well as Nordic,
Eastern European and Baltic states, EU sources told Reuters.
"Germany has commercial interests, but it needs to explain
itself," one senior EU official said.
With the pipeline expected to reroute Russian gas supplies
around Ukraine to the north, Italy voiced concerns it would
increase gas prices for customers further down the line.
Eastern European and Baltic states fear it will increase
their dependence on Gazprom and undercut Ukraine.
Nordic nations, meanwhile, have security concerns over the
pipeline being laid near their shores under the Baltic Sea,
where Russia has bolstered its military presence.
However, many EU nations have yet to take a stand.
"It is quite toxic. Many member states are quite wary of
advertising their position," one diplomat told Reuters.
There are also differences among EU member states over what
aims to pursue in potential talks with Russia.
Speaking in Paris on Monday, Ukraine's foreign minister said
the draft EU proposal did not go far enough to secure guarantees
from Russia, warning Nord Stream 2 would have "dangerous
consequences" for the bloc.
Adding to tensions is the threat of new U.S. sanctions on
Russia that would penalise Western firms involved in Nord Stream
2: Uniper, Wintershall, Shell,
OMV and Engie.
Several EU diplomats said the measures proposed by the U.S.
Senate have already backfired against their stated aim of
bolstering European energy security.
"It's a divisive measure," one senior official said. "It's
easy for the U.S. to go after Russian gas of course, they don't
use it. ... We are trying to make the best of a bad thing by
balancing the interest of different member states."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Dale Hudson)