BRUSSELS Jan 16 The upward revision of European
Union gross domestic product to be adopted under new accounting
rules in September this year will lead to a slight decline in
ratios of budget deficits and public debt to GDP, a European
Commission source said.
The source said the impact would be "at most a couple of
percent for debt and fractions of a percent for deficit."
Nonetheless, for a country like Italy, whose budget deficit
has hovered around the EU's 3 percent of GDP limit for the last
two years, the impact may be important in enabling the country
to stay inside EU rules.