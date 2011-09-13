BRUSSELS, Sept 13 European Union finance
ministers and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will
discuss on Friday how to counter the turmoil on financial
markets and return to stable growth, the Polish EU presidency
said.
"The presence of a representative of the U.S. administration
will be part of the ongoing EU-US transatlantic dialogue on
macroeconomic and financial sector issues," the Polish
presidency said in a statement.
"Participants of the meeting will focus on common EU and
global efforts to counteract the current disruption in financial
markets in order to return to the path of stable economic
growth," it said.
The meeting will take place in the south-western city of
Wroclaw in Poland, were EU finance ministers and central bank
governors meet informally on Friday and Saturday.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Ron Askew)