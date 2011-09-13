BRUSSELS, Sept 13 European Union finance ministers and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss on Friday how to counter the turmoil on financial markets and return to stable growth, the Polish EU presidency said.

"The presence of a representative of the U.S. administration will be part of the ongoing EU-US transatlantic dialogue on macroeconomic and financial sector issues," the Polish presidency said in a statement.

"Participants of the meeting will focus on common EU and global efforts to counteract the current disruption in financial markets in order to return to the path of stable economic growth," it said.

The meeting will take place in the south-western city of Wroclaw in Poland, were EU finance ministers and central bank governors meet informally on Friday and Saturday.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Ron Askew)