UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
BRUSSELS May 4 General Electric's chief executive, Jeff Immelt, will meet the EU's antitrust chief on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, amid an ongoing investigation into the U.S. group's 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for Alstom.
Immelt will meet European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in the afternoon, said the source.
GE is now seeking to convince the European Commission to approve the Alstom deal without concessions.
The company has a checkered history with the EU executive, which blocked its planned $42 billion takeover of Honeywell International in 2001 but since then has cleared more than 50 deals.
($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
SAO PAULO, April 5 A body of Brazil's tax audit council overruled on Wednesday an appeal presented by exchange and clearinghouse firm BM&FBovespa SA related to the booking of goodwill amortizations dating back to 2008.
April 5 Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire U.S. job-hunting website CareerBuilder LLC for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the latest deal in the online recruitment sector.