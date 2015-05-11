BRUSSELS May 11 European Union antitrust regulators suspended their investigation of General Electric's takeover bid for Alstom's power equipment business late last month but the probe is likely to resume this week, the U.S. group said on Monday.

"This is a procedural step to give them time to review additional information, and we expect the clock to restart this week," GE said in a statement.

The investigation was halted on April 24, according to a filing on the European Commission website. It did not provide details in line with its policy. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)