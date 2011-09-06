BERLIN, Sept 6 Growing unease over Germany's role in bailing out highly indebted European states is leading some key parliamentarians to seek another way to sanction profligate governments: the courts.

Peter Altmaier, parliamentary leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said on Tuesday states that violate the EU's Stability and Growth Pact should be subject to the bloc's highest court, the European Court of Justice.

"Member states which do not abide by this treaty must be legally penalised," Altmaier said in Berlin, adding that he considered the fact that the court could not currently address the issue "an anomaly".

The move would require changes to allow the Luxembourg-based court to handle budgetary issues considered until now to be the domain of sovereign national governments.

Chancellor Angela Merkel mentioned the idea in August, and since then it has gained the support of two other parliamentary leaders -- Volker Kauder, floor leader for the Christian Democrats (CDU), and Gerda Hasselfeldt, who chairs the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, whom Merkel met on Monday, will likely present the idea when he addresses proposals for deeper euro zone integration at an EU summit in October. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Brian Rohan)