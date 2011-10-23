BERLIN Oct 23 Eurogroup head Jean-Claude
Juncker criticised Germany's slow pace in dealing with the euro
zone debt crisis in an interview published in Der Spiegel
magazine on Sunday.
"The pace of organisation in Berlin is slower than in other
capitals," said Juncker, chairman of the euro group of finance
ministers and also Luxembourg's prime minister. He said the
German parliament was getting in the way of quicker progress
made by the European Union on the euro zone rescue efforts.
"The Bundestag can't decide on every little detail in
advance because sometimes they are part of last-minute
negotiations at (EU) summits," Juncker said.
European Union leaders hold talks on Sunday to try to hammer
out a comprehensive plan for tackling the euro zone debt crisis,
but a breakthrough is not expected until another summit on
Wednesday.
Juncker said he understood that the German parliament wanted
to maintain its control over Germany's budget "but that cannot
mean that the EU is not able to react with the necessary speed."
Guenther Oettinger, an EU Commissioner from Germany, also
spoke out in Der Spiegel on delays caused by the German
parliament.
"Europe will no longer be able to act sufficiently if there
is such a difficult parliamentary process (seen in Germany) in
16 other euro states or in other triple A countries," said
Oettinger, a former state premier of Baden-Wuerttemberg and a
leader in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conserative party.
