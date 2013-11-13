* Commission launches first ever in-depth review of Germany
BRUSSELS, Nov 13 The European Commission decided
on Wednesday to prepare an in-depth analysis of Germany's
persistently high current account surplus to find out whether it
is a sign of a serious imbalance in Europe's biggest economy.
The long-running surplus has drawn criticism from the United
States and European Union that Germany's economy - the EU's
biggest and fourth biggest worldwide - is relying too heavily on
exports and that Berlin should pay more attention to raising
domestic demand to put growth on a sounder footing.
Germany has had a current account surplus in excess of 6
percent of its gross domestic product since 2007, meaning it
exports far more than it imports from the rest of the world.
In September the surplus reached 19.7 billion euros - more
than 8 percent of last year's economic output - and was the
biggest in the world, beating even China.
The EU will recommend steps to fix the imbalance if the
review, due to be finished early next year, finds the surplus is
harmful. But that is not a foregone conclusion.
"A high surplus does not necessarily mean that there is an
imbalance," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
told a news conference. "We do need to examine this further and
understand whether a high surplus in Germany is something
affecting the functioning of the European economy as a whole."
The surplus highlights Germany's success in staying
competitive in the world economy, so criticism is politically
tricky, because EU policy-makers encourage euro zone countries
to undertake painful reforms to become more competitive and run
a current account surplus, rather than a deficit.
Still, many EU governments would welcome higher domestic
demand in Germany because it would give them a better chance to
sell their own goods in the EU's most prosperous market.
DOWNSIDE OF SURPLUSES
Relying too heavily on exports can leave a country
vulnerable to a global shock because domestic buyers would not
be able to make up for the drop in demand.
It also means that Germans are investing their savings
abroad, making them vulnerable to events elsewhere and depriving
their own economy of investment.
Making economies more competitive is to be one of the five
top policy priorities for all EU governments next year, the
Commission said in an annual report.
But Germany's surplus has become big enough to warrant
closer scrutiny. Barroso said it could indicate that Germany
could do more to rebalance the EU economy by raising German
domestic demand and investment and opening up services.
In Berlin, government economic advisers criticised proposals
to boost domestic demand through more generous social policies
such as a minimum wage and pension increases that have been
floated in talks on forming a government coalition.
They said such steps could undo the economic gains Germany
achieved through wide-ranging reforms of its welfare state a
decade ago.
Most of the advisers said that Germany's current account
surplus was not a problem because it was caused by strong demand
for products made by German firms, although one, Peter Bofinger,
called it "a problem for the global economy".
The Commission analysis falls under new EU rules, in place
from the end of 2011, that charge the 28-nation's executive arm
with checking that countries do not develop dangerous economic
imbalances which could become a problem if not addressed.
A current account deficit larger than 4 percent of GDP or a
persistently very large surplus above 6 percent are among the
warning signs in the Commission's scoreboard of around 30
economic indicators.
The in-depth review is likely to be finished in February or
March next year. If it concludes that the surplus is excessive
and therefore damaging to Germany and Europe's economy, the
Commission will recommend steps to rectify the problem.
But unlike countries which run excessive current account
deficits, even if Germany were to ignore such recommendations,
it could not be fined.
While the penalty for ignoring a Commission call to fix a
current account deficit could be 0.1 percent of GDP, a current
account surplus, even if excessive, carries no such fine,
according to a letter sent by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn to the Polish EU presidency in November
2011.
Germany argues it has more than halved its current account
surplus with the euro zone as a share of gross domestic product
since 2007.