BRUSSELS, June 15 European Union state aid regulators approved on Monday a 3-billion-euro ($3.4 billion) support scheme to roll out fast-speed Internet in Germany, saying this was in line with the bloc's target of promoting such services.

Under the scheme, telecoms operators and local authorities can apply for funding in targeted areas now offering only basic broadband access and where there are no private investment plans for the coming three years.

The goal is to have networks capable of delivering download speeds of at least 30 megabits per second (Mbit/s) and in most cases 50 Mbit/s to households and businesses. The European Commission said the German aid complies with EU state aid rules.

"This aid scheme will make faster broadband services available also in areas of Germany where private investment is lacking. At the same time it ensures that consumers have a choice," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

