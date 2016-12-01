BRUSSELS Dec 1 The European Commission and the German government agreed over Germany's plan to introduce a highway toll for cars after months of dispute, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The Commission referred Germany to the European Court of Justice in September over the planned road toll that it says discriminates against foreign drivers.

Germany's parliament approved a law last year to introduce a road charging system that would have granted vehicles registered in Germany a corresponding deduction from their annual vehicle tax.

The system was set to have started this year but was postponed after Brussels challenged it on the grounds that foreign drivers would have to pay the toll with no compensation. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)