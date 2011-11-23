* Official decision to come on Thursday -state premier

* Premier McAllister calls move "downright grotesque"

* Brussels wants Lower Saxony's veto right removed

* EU wants shareholders to vote for veto threshold (Adds sources, quotes from premier) By Christiaan Hetzner and Peter Mlodoch HANOVER/FRANKFURT, Nov 23 The European Commission is to take Germany back before the EU's highest court a second time to force the repeal of the Volkswagen Law, the German state of Lower Saxony said on Wednesday.

The announcement from Brussels is expected on Thursday, but the German-Scottish state premier of Lower Saxony wasted no time in lambasting the timing as "downright grotesque".

"We're adamantly convinced that the VW Law conforms to EU legislation," said David McAllister, questioning whether the Commission "didn't have other problems to deal with" when the euro zone debt crisis continues to escalate.

The German politician, who traces his roots back to Campbeltown in Scotland, sits on VW's supervisory board as a representative of Lower Saxony, the carmaker's second-largest shareholder.

The state is home to the sheer bulk of VW's 95,000 strong German workforce and five of the six traditional VW manufacturing plants.

Sources familiar with the matter said German authorities told Brussels this summer after three years of talks that it would not make another revision to the existing VW Law, arguing it complied with a court decision.

The Commission argues Germany needs to get rid of Lower Saxony's blocking minority both in the federal law and the company's statutes in order to allow VW's shareholders themselves to vote freely on what ownership threshold would be appropriate for a veto.

A spokeswoman for the German justice ministry declined to comment before any announcement by Brussels was made.

Frank Patta, the chief trade unionist in Wolfsburg, where VW is headquartered, said: "I am enraged over the decision of the EU Commission to bring Germany once again before the European Court of Justice over the VW Law".

The Volkswagen Law dates back to the company's privatisation in 1960 and long served as a deterrent to hostile takeovers by preventing any one shareholder from exercising more than 20 percent of the company's voting rights.

Together with another clause in the law that effectively handed Lower Saxony a blocking minority with just 20 percent of the voting stock, VW was shielded from outside pressure and often fell under the influence of politicians in its home state who were concerned about jobs.

Internal Markets Commissioner Michel Barnier of France has now taken on the legacy of his predecessor Frits Bolkestein, who finally gained enough support in Brussels in 2004 to first take Europe's largest nation to court over the law.

Barnier's spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The European Court of Justice ruled in October 2007 that the VW law was incompatible with EU legislation against so-called golden shares, which unfairly disadvantages some shareholders over others.

Instead of repealing it outright, the German government removed two key passages but retained a clause that ensured Lower Saxony could still veto important decisions, arguing that the court said the blocking minority was illegal only in connection with the voting cap.

Currently, for example, any company that wants to gain strategic and financial control over Volkswagen needs to win an 80 percent vote from shareholders -- instead of 75 percent normally -- to get approval for key decisions. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Mike Nesbit)