* Brussels wants court to impose cash penalties on Berlin

* Commission wants shareholders to vote on bylaws again

* Germany "regrets" move, argues it followed ECJ ruling

* Lower Saxony refuses to budge despite risks to taxpayers (Adds comments from Angela Merkel's spokesman)

By Christiaan Hetzner and Charlie Dunmore

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Nov 24 The European Commission confirmed on Thursday it would take Germany to the EU's highest court for a second time to force it pay a fine and repeal a law that gives the German state of Lower Saxony veto rights over carmaker Volkswagen. The EU Commission is going back to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg to challenge the German law, the timing of which Lower Saxony's premier has described as "downright grotesque" given the euro zone debt crisis.

The Commission's action revives a years-old dispute and puts the two sides on a collision course, unless Lower Saxony agrees to give up its rights under the so-called VW Law, for instance, by putting its veto to a vote at a shareholder meeting.

"The German government will not let a financial risk prevent itself from defending its well-founded legal opinion," a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement, adding a fine was unreasonable since the two parties were heading to court to find out which one was wrong.

Its decision is likely to further drive a wedge between the EU executive under Jose Manuel Barroso and Merkel, who have repeatedly clashed over Germany's refusal to accept mutually-backed euro bonds.

The VW Law dates back to the company's privatisation in 1960 and long served as a deterrent to hostile takeovers by handing Lower Saxony, VW's home state, an implicit blocking minority.

The bulk of VW's 95,000 strong German workforce and five of its six traditional VW plants are in Lower Saxony.

The law also gave the state government the explicit right to appoint two members to the carmaker's supervisory board over the heads of shareholders, as well as barring all shareholders from exercising more than 20 percent of its voting rights.

Germany reworked the VW Law in 2008 to remove the state's right to appoint members to the board as well as the voting cap, but preserved a clause that allows investors holding just over 20 percent of the votes to gain a blocking minority. This is normally reserved for shareholders owning over 25 percent.

Brussels and Germany have remained at loggerheads over whether these changes did enough to address the court's concerns.

"In contrast to the German position, the Commission has always taken the view that each of the three provisions individually restricts the free movement of capital and, therefore, all of them -- including the 20 percent blocking minority, need to be abolished," Brussels said.

Unlike most golden shares that offer individual investors disproportionate rights, however, this blocking minority does not just apply to Lower Saxony. The Gulf state of Qatar, which owns 17 percent of voting rights, would receive the same veto right if it raised its stake by another 3 percent.

"The Commission is of the view that the 20 percent (threshold) was imposed on VW's shareholders by the legislature in order to procure for itself a blocking minority," it said in a statement on Thursday, accusing Berlin of failing to fully comply with the court's judgement.

Brussels' move seems oddly timed since more than 90 percent of Volkswagen voting shares are now controlled by a harmonious troika consisting of Lower Saxony, Qatar and Porsche SE , all considered strategic investors committed for the long run.

VOLUNTARY VOTE

The last time the Commission attacked the VW Law, it received ample support from Porsche SE's former management, which had sought to gain full control over VW via a so-called domination agreement. As long as the VW Law was in place, Porsche needed to gain Lower Saxony's approval.

The two executives that mounted the attack were sacked as part of a July 2009 peace treaty that brought in Qatar as investor and forged a stable core of three stakeholders who effectively act in concert.

At an extraordinary shareholder meeting in December that year, the troika voted with a virtual 99 percent majority in favour of changing the bylaws for the first time in years.

Not only did they reinstate Lower Saxony's right to appoint delegates to VW's supervisory board, which the ECJ had struck out, but they also kept the blocking minority threshold at 20 percent.

Brussels insists this vote didn't count and VW shareholders must once more vote freely on handing Lower Saxony a veto, a demand the state has rebuffed.

"For the first time the blocking minority in Volkswagen's statutes are being attacked. The German government believes that a shareholder vote in December 2009 with 98 percent majority confirming the lower veto threshold was a voluntary decision and conforms with EU laws," Merkel's spokesman added. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Additional reporting by Gernot Heller in Berlin; Editing by Jane Merriman and Helen Massy-Beresford)