BERLIN Nov 24 Germany's Justice Ministry regrets the European Commission's decision to take Germany to the EU's highest court again over the Volkswagen law, which effectively gives the state of Lower Saxony veto rights over the carmaker, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The German government believes ... that the European Court of Justice ruling from 2007 was implemented with a new version of the VW law in 2008," said a Justice Ministry spokesman, adding the government was therefore disappointed by the European Commission's decision.

The Commission said earlier it had decided to refer Germany back to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to fully comply with the court's previous ruling on the Volkswagen law. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)