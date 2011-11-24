BERLIN Nov 24 Germany's Justice Ministry
regrets the European Commission's decision to take Germany to
the EU's highest court again over the Volkswagen law, which
effectively gives the state of Lower Saxony veto rights over the
carmaker, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"The German government believes ... that the European Court
of Justice ruling from 2007 was implemented with a new version
of the VW law in 2008," said a Justice Ministry spokesman,
adding the government was therefore disappointed by the European
Commission's decision.
The Commission said earlier it had decided to refer Germany
back to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to fully
comply with the court's previous ruling on the Volkswagen law.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller)