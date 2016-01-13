* Scientists urged European Commission to discount EFSA view
* EFSA opinion clashed with IARC view on safety
* Environmental campaigners have called for ban
* Monsanto weed-killer using glyphosate sold as Roundup
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 The head of Europe's food
safety watchdog has written to a group of nearly 100 senior
scientists strongly rejecting their criticisms in an ongoing row
about the safety of weed-killer ingredient glyphosate.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which advises EU
policymakers, in November issued an opinion that glyphosate is
unlikely to cause cancer.
That clashed with a view from the International Agency for
Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health
Organization, stoked outrage among environmental campaigners and
divided the scientific community.
The IARC said in March that glyphosate is "probably
carcinogenic to humans".
Ninety-six academics from universities around the world
signed an open letter to European Health Commissioner Vytenis
Andriukaitis, dated Nov. 27 and written by Christopher Portier
from the U.S.-based non-governmental organisation the
Environmental Defense Fund. Portier was also a specialist
consulted for the IARC's research on glyphosate.
"We urge you and the European Commission to disregard the
flawed EFSA finding on glyphosate in your formulation of
glyphosate health and environmental policy for Europe," the
letter said.
It called for "a transparent, open and credible review of
the scientific literature".
EFSA's conclusion could lead the 28-member European Union to
renew approval for glyphosate, which was brought into use by
Monsanto in the 1970s and is used in its top-selling
product Roundup as well as in many other herbicides around the
world.
Bernhard Url, the executive director of EFSA, in his reply
to Portier in a letter dated Jan. 13, describes glyphosate as "a
keenly debated issue".
"I strongly disagree with your contention that EFSA has not
applied open and objective criteria to its assessment," Url
writes in the letter seen by Reuters.
Environmental groups have been calling for a ban on
glyphosate.
Url says representatives of EFSA and the IARC will meet
early this year to clarify differences of view between the two
bodies and that the IARC evaluations "represent a first step".
EU sources said the meeting would probably take place in
Brussels in mid-February.
EFSA, based in Parma, Italy, also noted its reply was to
Portier and the scientists who signed the letter, not to the
IARC.
"We should not compare this first screening assessment with
the more comprehensive hazard assessment done by authorities
such as EFSA, which are designed to support the regulatory
process for pesticides in close cooperation with member states
in the EU," Url says.
No one at the European Commission or Monsanto was
immediately available for comment.
